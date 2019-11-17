Majlis, punitive organization, Judiciary to probe issues concerning petrol price rise: Speaker

It is important the Government advance the difference into people's accounts to prove that it is going to stand by its words, said Larijani in the closed session of Majlis about the petrol price rise.

Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Ali Shamkhani attended the meeting and provided a report on the issue.

People are worried about the consequence of this decision on the price of other goods, Larijani said.

He added that solving the problems of the people is the main priority of the parliamentarians.

We need peace and tranquility to enable respective officials to address the worries of the people about impacts of the petrol price rise on prices of other consumer goods, he said.

