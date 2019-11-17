Int'l Weightlifting Federation congratulates Elham Hosseini on world medal

Iranian female weightlifter Elham Hosseini in the weight category of 76 kg stood on the third place in the International Naim Suleymanoglu Tournament.

In 88kg snatch category and in 110kg clean and jerk field, Hosseini grabbed a bronze medal, thus registering her name as the one to gain a first medal in the history of Iranian women's weightlifting.

Turkmenistan and Turkey stood on the first and second position respectively.

Turkmen rival with 98kg record in snatch category and 120kg in clear and jerk received a gold medal.

Meanwhile, Turkish weightlifter with 97kg in snatch and 127kg in clean and jerk bagged a silver medal.

