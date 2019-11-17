Islamic Unity Confab participants call for defending Al-Aqsa Mosque

Muslim participants described aggression on Al-Aqsa Mosque as a dangerous conspiracy, urging Islamic countries to take serious and firm stance with this regard.

In the second day of the conference, participants visited Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei said that obliterating Israel means that the Palestinian people, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews, should be able to determine their fate and get rid of Benjamin Netanyahu and the people like him.

The Supreme Leader noted that the Islamic Republic strongly believes in unity among Islamic nations.

"Our position on the case of Palestine is definitive. Early after the victory of the Revolution, the Islamic Republic gave the Zionists’ center in Tehran to the Palestinians. We helped the Palestinians, and we will continue to do so. The entire Muslim world should do so," Ayatollah Khamenei added.

“We are with the people and for the independence of Palestine; we are not anti-Semitic. The Jews live completely safe in our own country, Iran,” he said.

He reiterated that the US is not just Iran’s enemy, adding, "They are hostile to the Muslim world, to Palestine, and to the nations of W Asia and N Africa."

The participants reached results on Al-Aqsa Mosque sanctity in all Muslims' opinion.

They reiterated that any insult to this mosque is regarded as insulting all Muslims.

Muslim participants called for recording all criminal and insulting acts against this mosque and confronting

They noted that the Israeli regime is not only a threat for Palestine but for all Muslim countries aiming to promote sedition and unrest and interfering in internal affairs of other countries.

The 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference was held in presence of President Hassan Rouhani and over 350 elites and figures from 93 countries on November 14-16.

