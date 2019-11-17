Senior cleric urges Muslims to choose unity as high priority

Ayatollah Mohammad-Ali Taskhiri made the remarks on Saturday while speaking at the Supreme Council of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought in Tehran.

The Council was held on the sidelines of the four-day 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference opened in the Iranian capital on November 14 with participation of 350 world elites and figures from 93 countries.

During his remarks, the Ayatollah emphasized the necessity for voicing "Resistance" continuously.

Different meetings and conferences have been held in recent years to get the Islamic Ummah much more closer to unity, Ayatollah Taskhiri noted.

Talking about the regional events, the cleric expressed satisfaction over Yemenis' moves which are leading them to join the Resistance front soon as the Resistance is growing day by day.

The 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference planned to mainly focus on unity of the Muslim Ummah to defend al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinians.

1483**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish