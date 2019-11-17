Iran female weightlifter wins 3rd place in Turkey int'l event

In 88kg snatch category and in 110 kg clean and jerk field, Hosseini grabbed a bronze medal, thus registering her name as one to gain a first medal in the history of Iranian women's weightlifting.

Turkmenistan (230 kg) and Turkey (225 kg) stood on the first and second positions respectively.

Turkmen rival with 98 kg record in snatch category and 120 kg in clear and jerk received a gold medal.

Meanwhile, Turkish weightlifter with 97 kg in snatch and 127 kg in clean and jerk bagged a silver medal.

