Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 17

Tehran, Nov 17, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Sunday:

** IRAN NEWS

- President, speaker, judiciary chief hold meeting on fuel price hike

- Pakistan allows tomatoes imports from Iran

- South Korea's October imports from Iran stay zero

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Yellow vest protests hit cities across France

- Massacre under promise of democracy in Bolivia

- Zionist regime bombs Gaza for second day

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Senior officials back fuel rationing plan

- Exports of metallic minerals, products up nearly 12% in H1

- Iran is world's 3rd fastest growing tourist destinations Afar magazine

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- Top officials meet on gasoline rationing

- MSC output overtakes Iranian steelmakers

- Iran-EU trade plunges 74%

