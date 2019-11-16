Indian, Pakistani students hail Iran as harbinger of peace, friendship in world

Talking to IRNA on Saturday, the students with the Indian and Pakistani nationalities said that Iran is their second home and characterized its security as exemplary.

Kowsar Ali Jafari, a student from Jammu and Kashmir, said that the Islamic Unity Conference is illuminating for the Islamic world, as Muslim students from around the world have come together to help stop tyranny against occupied countries of Palestine, Yemen, Iraq, and Kashmir.

There are millennium-old ties between Iran and India and they boast of numerous cultural commonalities.

Religious minorities are living together in peace and there are no limitations for them in continuing their studies, employment and housing, he said.

"Western media are trying to cover up true image of Iran but I saw Iranian's hospitality when I visited Rasht and Sari," he said.

Saleheh Batoul, another Pakistani student, believed that Islamic Ummah are not separated from each other, as they share the same religion and prophet, and Islamic Unity plays a crucial role in preventing oppression against Muslims in the region.

Another Indian student studying medicine in Tehran Medical University told IRNA that "Iran is a paradise for me."

First Student Commission of the 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference attended by 120 students from over 25 countries was held in Tehran on Wednesday.

8072**2050

