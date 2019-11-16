Iran favors cooperation with China in combating corruption

In a meeting with the Head of Headquarters for Dealing with Dossiers of National Supervisory Commission of the People's Republic of China Chen Go Meng, he said that State Inspectorate Organization is the highest entity for fighting corruption in Iran as well as the top Ombudsman institute in the country at the same time.

Given the fact that corruption and insincerity are not accepted in any culture, religion, and country, fighting corruption is a joint objective of all nations, Darvishian said, noting that his organization has done effective measures in line with identifying and countering corruptive structures.

Stressing the need for mutual cooperation between the two countries in the field of combating corruption, he voiced readiness for exchanging new and effective anti-corruption measures with China.

The official hailed bilateral relations in the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, saying that Iran which has observer status in the bloc is interested to be a permanent member of the entity to benefit more from the treaty.

Chinese official, for his part, expressed pleasure over his visit to Iran, saying that Iran's State Inspectorate Organization has always been and will be one of the major partners of the Chinese Inspectorate and Supervisory Commission.

The two countries boast of very ancient histories, he said, noting that Iran and China have recognized each other's potentials and intend to take basic steps in line with boosting collaboration.

Describing proposals of the Iranian officials as constructive and in line with advancing the two nations' objectives, he said that he will pursue all of them seriously.

He further noted that he will present a report on the visit to the top members of the Communist Party.

Stressing the need for strengthening bilateral relations, he said that the Chinese Supervisory Commission and Iran's Inspectorate Organization are closer to each other in terms of structure and they can play a crucial role in promoting collaboration by reinforcing deals signed by the two countries.

