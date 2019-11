At the opening ceremony, Iranian feature ‘That Night's Train’ directed by Hamid-Reza Qotbi was screened.

Some 14 short films from Iran and 6 others from foreign countries are to compete at the festival.

The event will host the cinematic works from Iran, Spain, Afghanistan, Mexico, Yemen, and Turkey, as well as Austria.

The 49th edition of the festival will wrap up on November 22.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish