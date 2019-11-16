Iran-China police to boost cooperation

Bakhtiari who is in China at the invitation by his Chinese counterpart to attend the 11th international police cooperation conference told IRNA that both sides enjoy capacities and advantageous.

Naturally, Chinese will take advantage of benefits in Iran and Iran will take advantages of China merits too, he added.

The MoU, signed between Iran and China in 2017, has paved the way for maintaining cooperation in exchanging students and professors, sharing scientific articles and taking advantage of capacities in the police sciences field.

Holding joint training courses, attending joint conferences, and implementing the memorandum signed between Iran's Law Enforcement University and the People's Public Security University of China in Tehran last year was a prelude to developing scientific cooperation between the Iranian and Chinese police, he added.

He went on to say that Iran has proposed a good article for the conference which focuses on fighting cyber-crimes.

Bakhtiari said that negotiations were also held with Chinese officials on the sidelines of the event.

During the conference, suggestions were made on the topic of next year's conference namely fighting organized crimes, cyber-crime and terrorism, he said, adding that Amin Police University is supposed to have more cooperation in holding this event.

