Nawaz Sharif’s way cleared to leave Pakistan

The Lahore High Court allowed the former premier to travel abroad for four weeks for medical treatment, saying the duration could be extended upon doctors' recommendation.

The decision is a major blow to the government, which had placed a condition of indemnity bonds for Nawaz's travel as the court ordered the federal government to remove his name from the ECL without any conditions.

During the hearing, Justice Najafi remarked that in his opinion, it was not fair for the government to place conditions after the Islamabad High Court had granted bail to the former PM.

Nawaz Sharif had refused to travel abroad for his medical treatment under the conditions proposed by the government.

He was shifted from Lahore jail to the hospital last month after his personal physician Dr. Adnan Khan raised an alarm over his deteriorating health.

The PML-N president and Nawaz’s brother Shehbaz Sharif had then submitted a request to the interior ministry as well as the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for the removal of Nawaz’s name from the ECL so that the former prime minister could travel abroad for medical treatment.

He was granted bail by the LHC whereas his sentence was suspended by the Islamabad High Court for eight weeks on medical grounds.

Nawaz Sharif was sentenced to seven years in prison and was fined $25 million in the Al-Azizia corruption reference by an accountability court on December 24, 2018.

Sharif family has been fighting a series of cases on accusations of money-laundering, tax evasion and hiding offshore assets.

On July 28, 2017, the Supreme Court verdict had, besides disqualifying then Prime Minister Nawaz from his position, also directed the accountability authority to file three references – regarding the family's Avenfield Properties, Al-Azizia, and Flagship Investment – before the accountability court.

272**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish