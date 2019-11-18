Iranian Saffron known as the “red gold”, saffron is a magical ingredient in Persian culture, from aromatic foods and colorful desserts, to the physical and spiritual medicine. The expensive spice has long been a high-demand commodity and even triggered a war in 1374 in central Europe.

But if you are more curious about where saffron comes from, remember the cities of Gonabad, Torbat Heydariyeh, Taybad, Khaf, and Qaen. All of these cities are located in Khorasan region and their harvest season begin around November 1st, lasts about two, at most three weeks.

Saffron has long been used as a special seasoning in Iranian kitchens. A thin layer of saffron mixed rice on top of the white pile of rice and barberries, next to aroma and color of chicken kebab (joojeh kabab), all promise a welcoming hospitality.

Iranians appreciate saffron and use it moderately, they believe that overuse of saffron can harm their mental health. They enjoy it in the flavorful saffron ice cream (Bastani Sonnati) in hot days of summer or serve it in bowls of sweet rice pudding (Sholeh Zard) in religious ceremonies.

Some people also make a refreshing herbal tea out of it, along with rose petal.

*** Marand, new pole of Iran's saffron production

Marand is located in the north-west of capital of the province Tabriz and has been known by various names in history, such as Maryana, Mandagarana, and Maranda.

Marand city, with about 185 hectares of saffron cultivation land, is considered as the new pole of saffron production in the northwestern part of Iran and it is predicted that 800 kg of pure saffron will be produced from the farms of this city and consumed within the city and other provinces and neighboring cities.

This lucrative product with low water consumption is very useful for the region's agriculture as well as the activists in this area. Therefore, in order to consume less water and modify the cultivation pattern, necessary measures have been taken to promote saffron cultivation in Marand County.

The way this crop has been cultivated has now begun in other villages in addition to the new Bonab city of Marand.

