Iran's smart gloves second in Croatia's Inventions Exhibition

The team participated in the event with nanoelectronic smart heated gloves.

The ARCA 2019 was organized by cooperation of several organizations, including the International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA), State Intellectual Property Office of Croatia, Ministry of Science and Education of Croatia, Ministry of Economy, Entrepreneurship and Crafts of Croatia, National and University Library in Zagreb, and World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), said the head of the Iranian team, Amir-Abbas Mohammadi-Koushki.

ARCA 2019 is annually held in the memory of Nikola Tesla. This year's edition was on October 17-19, 2019.

The students of Azad university of Najafabad, Isfahan Province represented Iran in the event.

Sajjad Shariat, Negar Ataee, Ghazal Sohrabi, and Hasti Rezaee were members of the team.

Mohammadi-Koushki said that the gloves are suitable for mountain-climbers or anyone that resides in mountainous areas. They can control the vital signs of the body and report any problem that happens to the person through the GMS.

The glove provides the heat even in the -40° centigrade and shows the outside and inside temperature through the built-in monitor. Connecting to the cell phone and being used instead of the cell is among other features of the gloves.

