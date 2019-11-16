Boosting defense power to make US sanctions fail

The enemy has targeted Iran's existence. They don’t want to hurt Iran; they intend to delete it, said Brigadier-General Amir Hatami.

Brigadier-General Amir Hatami said the System of Arrogance and its allies are now trying to penetrate the infrastructures as well as the cultural, political, and economic programs of Iran.

Saying that the enemy, headed by the United States, has been defeated so far, he added that the enemy would spare no effort to hurt the country.

Some countries are game builders, some are players, and some are mere followers, he said, adding that Iran has become a regional power and thus a game designer. The power of Iran has been a result of nothing, but relying on domestic capacities.

