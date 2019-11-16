"Golpayegan" peaceful coexistence of history and nature

The word Golpayegan derives from the word "ward pategan" which means "the land of Roses". The history of man's residence in the area goes back to the Middle Paleolithic (from 300,000 to 30,000 years ago) and Neolithic (12,000 years ago) eras.

Vaneshan village is a small historical village in Golpayegan. It is about 3,000 years old.



Gouged Stronghold or Alikhani Stronghold is a 400-year old adobe structure. "Gouged" means "the big cow".

Teimareh Petroglyphs are thousands of years old they date back to prehistoric and most probably to Paleolithic Era, before discovery of metal. They are among the most beautiful and various sets of petroglyphs in Iran,

Golpayegan minaret is near the traditional bazaar of the city, which can be seen from any point of the city.

Dovecotes are small buildings for doves or pigeons to live in. There are many dovecotes built by the farmers of the city. Their droppings are used as manure.

Kucheri is a village introduced by the locals to the tourists. It a green point that overlooks the whole city.

Hefdah Tan Mosque was made under Shah Abbas the Great (1571 –1629) of Safavid Dynasty.

Kebab of Golpayegan was registered as an intangible cultural heritage. Kebab shops and diary shops of the city are also among its tourist attractions.

The dairy of the city is used by the tourists as souvenirs: yogurt, Kashk, cheese, etc. The honey produced in the area is also of great quality. Artifacts, like wood carving, is also bought as souvenirs.

9417**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish