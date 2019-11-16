Envoy: France interested in developing media ties with Iran

Speaking to IRNA, Thiébaud pointed to the important role of media in modern world, saying that Iranian and French media can provide the public opinion with valid and correct news and to create clear and real image of both countries.

Referring to his visit to IRNA headquarter in Tehran, he said it indicated French embassy's interest in more media cooperation with IRNA.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Thiébaud said that he would like to visit all Iranian cities in order to help promote Iran tourism and give a better understanding of Iranian culture and civilization to the French tourists.

The French envoy said that French Government believes in multilateralism and establishing relations based on mutual respect and equality.

Underlining Iranian cinema's popularity in France and respective cooperation between two countries, Thiébaud said prominent Iranian artists have so far received awards in The Cannes Festival and other film festivals.

He went on to say that 20 Iranian movies will be screened in Jean Rouch International Film Festival underway in France.

Iranian movies' successful presence in Paris shows French people's interest in Iranian culture, civilization and realities.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Thiébaud referred to French artist Jean-Claude Carrière's recent trip to Iran for presenting facilities and reinforcing cooperation in cinema and TV fields.

Earlier in a meeting with Managing Director of IRNA Zia Hashemi, Thiébaud congratulated the Islamic Republic News Agency on election to the presidency of the Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA).

IRNA's OANA presidency is a big opportunity for reinforcing status of the Iranian news agency in region and the entire world, the French ambassador said.

He added that AFP and IRNA can expand cooperation in different international and regional arenas.

