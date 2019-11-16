Iranian Taekwondo athlete top on list of FISU Gala award

South Korean short track speed skating star Kim Alang won the Best Female Athlete award at the 4th FISU Gala during a glittering ceremony in the historical Italian city that has a long association with university sport. Alang, along with Iranian Taekwondo athlete Armin Hadipour Seighalani headlined ten awards that were conferred by the International University Sports Federation.

On Oct 20, 2019 too, The International University Sports Federation (FISU) nominated Armin Hadi Pour as the best player of the year.

"Since its founding in 1949, the International University Sports Federation has been the key driver in expanding the role and reach of university sport worldwide," FISU website reported.

"FISU believes that sports values and sports practice are in perfect synergy with the university spirit."

"FISU offers opportunity and inspiration to students around the world to play sport."

"The health, wellbeing and experiences that students gain from university sport help them become exemplary leading members of society."

Hadi Pour in the weight category of – 58kg has received three gold medals in three consecutive rounds of Universiade.

The 4th round of FISU Gala will be held in Turin, Italy on November 15.

*** Fédération Internationale du Sport Universitaire

*** Award recipients at the 4th FISU Gala

BEST UNIVERSITY - University of Torino

BEST INTERNATIONAL SPORTS FEDERATION - World Taekwondo

BEST NUSF - Japan

BEST FISU PROMOTION PROJECT - FeDUA (ARG)

BEST WUC 2018 - WUC Beach Volleyball (GER)

FISU SPECIAL AWARD- Federation of University Sports of China (FUSC)

BEST COMMERCIAL PARTNER - Qiaodan Sports Co. LTD

BEST MEDIA PARTNER - Insidethegames.biz

BEST FEMALE ATHLETE - Kim Alang, Short Track Speed Skating (KOR)

BEST MALE ATHLETE - Armin Hadipour Seighalani, Taekwondo (IRI)

6125**1416

