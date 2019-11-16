Iranian student grabs gold in BIXPO 2019

Speaking to IRNA, Mehryar Karami said Monavarri had been invited by International Federation of Inventors' Associations (IFIA).

Iranian student was awarded for making INEP refrigeration which is able to list the materials inside it, their production and expiration date and their weights, he said.

It will warn when the materials' expiry dates are near to come, he added.

The fridge will also suggest its user about his favorite food based on his everyday choices, Karami noted.

The BIXPO 2019 was held in the presence of 160 students from 51 countries in South Korea.

