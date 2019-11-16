Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 16

** IRAN NEWS
- Iran only wants elimination of Zionist regime, not Jews
- Suffice the US to make a mistake
- Tehran rejects human rights resolution against Iran
** IRAN DAILY
- Leader: World of Islam’s problems stem from weak unity
- Minister: Iran develops shipping container technology
- Tehran rejects Canada-drafted human rights resolution against Iran
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Palestinians will kick out Zionist thugs
- Zionists submit to ceasefire, then attack Gaza again
- 10-man Iran lose to Iraq at World Cup Qualifier
** TEHRAN TIMES
- Iranian cultural festival opens in Bratislava
- Daesh relocating to Afghanistan
- Iran seeks unity in the region, Rouhani tells Islamic unity forum
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- New quotas, prices for gasoline
- Forex at 3-month high
- Industrial PMI improves
9376**1416
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment