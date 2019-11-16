Nov 16, 2019, 8:37 AM
Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 16

Tehran, Nov 16, IRNA – The following headlines appeared in the English-language newspapers in the Iranian capital on Saturday:

** IRAN NEWS

- Iran only wants elimination of Zionist regime, not Jews

- Suffice the US to make a mistake

- Tehran rejects human rights resolution against Iran

** IRAN DAILY

- Leader: World of Islam’s problems stem from weak unity

- Minister: Iran develops shipping container technology

- Tehran rejects Canada-drafted human rights resolution against Iran

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

- Palestinians will kick out Zionist thugs

- Zionists submit to ceasefire, then attack Gaza again

- 10-man Iran lose to Iraq at World Cup Qualifier

** TEHRAN TIMES

- Iranian cultural festival opens in Bratislava

- Daesh relocating to Afghanistan

- Iran seeks unity in the region, Rouhani tells Islamic unity forum

** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE

- New quotas, prices for gasoline

- Forex at 3-month high

- Industrial PMI improves

