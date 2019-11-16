Iran ambassador calls for unity among Muslims

The ambassador made the remarks in his address to a ceremony marking birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and birthday of Imam Sadeq (AS), sixth Imam of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) Infallible Household and Unity Week in Iran's Embassy in Athens.

He highlighted significance of unity among all Muslims, saying that unity was the focus of Quranic teachings and Islam, as it has been essential for the Muslim World to observe in all times, particularly the current era.

He also called for focusing further on the Great Prophet's lifestyle in a bid to get further acquainted with his personality.

Meanwhile, Iran's Cultural Attache in Athens Ali Mohammad Helmi told the same ceremony that birth anniversary of messenger of kindness is a big blessing bestowed on humanity to help get out of ignorance and lead them to insight and understanding.

