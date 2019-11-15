Iran, Nakhchivan to broaden scientific ties

Both sides conferred on relations between Nakhchivan State University and Iranian scientific centers, particularly those of West Azarbaijan and East Azarbaijan provinces.

Referring to the recent visit of Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif to the university in Nakhchivan, Maharramov said that establishing relations with Iran is on the agenda of the university.

He voiced readiness for resolving the problems of Iranian students who are studying at the university.

Iran's Consul General in Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, for his part, expressed the country's readiness over the expansion of the relations.

The Iranian official called for further cooperation for settling the challenges of Iranian students at Nakhchivan State University.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish