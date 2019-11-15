Senior cleric terms unity as solution to Muslims' challenges

In an interview with IRNA, Ayatollah Mohsen Araki added that today the enemies are afraid of Islamic unity and cohesion; therefore we must always try to strengthen the unity, cohesion as well as solidarity and to stress the commonalities.

Nowadays, those who fuel the disagreements are today's greatest enemies of justice, security, fraternity along with consensus, the cleric noted.

Unity, cohesion, solidarity, and unity are indispensable to the Islamic world to overcome the calamities brought about by the interference of foreigners into the Islamic communities, Ayatollah Araki pointed out.

He went on to say that the Unity Week is golden opportunity for convergence, empathy and sympathy for all Muslims.

