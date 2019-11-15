Nov 15, 2019, 7:54 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News Code: 83556212
0 Persons

Tags

Senior cleric terms unity as solution to Muslims' challenges

Senior cleric terms unity as solution to Muslims' challenges

Tehran, Nov 15, IRNA - Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought said on Friday that then Islamic unity could be regarded as a proper solution to the problems of Muslims.

In an interview with IRNA, Ayatollah Mohsen Araki added that today the enemies are afraid of Islamic unity and cohesion; therefore we must always try to strengthen the unity, cohesion as well as solidarity and to stress the commonalities.

Nowadays, those who fuel the disagreements are today's greatest enemies of justice, security, fraternity along with consensus, the cleric noted.

Unity, cohesion, solidarity, and unity are indispensable to the Islamic world to overcome the calamities brought about by the interference of foreigners into the Islamic communities, Ayatollah Araki pointed out.

He went on to say that the Unity Week is golden opportunity for convergence, empathy and sympathy for all Muslims.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 9 =