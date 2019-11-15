Zionists neither Jewish nor Christian, senior cleric says

Addressing the second Friday prayers sermon in Tehran, Ayatollah Emami Kashani emphasized that the enemy seeks to stir up animosity between Iran and the Jewish people.

The enemies try to promote the spread of division in the Muslim World, the Iranian cleric pointed out.

He stressed the importance of affinity among the Islamic states, adding the countries should avoid focusing on the differences.

What the global arrogance seeks is preserving its interests that have nothing to do with religions, he underlined.

Ayatollah Emami Kashani stated that the enemy is after provoking division in Iraq and Syria as well as Afghanistan as its interests are in direct confrontation with the principles of Islam.

He further noted that resistance is the only way for achieving victory against the enemy, adding that the glory of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the world after 40 years is due to the resistance and the sacrifices of the martyrs.

