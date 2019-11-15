Pres. Rouhani: Iran seeking regional unity, fraternity

The president was addressing a meeting between the country's officials along with participants of the International Islamic Unity Conference in Tehran with Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

He pointed out that today Iran as the follower of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and aiming to establish an Islamic government based on his teachings has not been after founding an Empire.

President Rouhani expressed hope that the Muslim countries would come together and celebrate victory against oppression and invasions in the world.

Referring to the approach of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) in which he had kept the promises; the Iranian president added that the Prophet founded an Islamic government that turned into an exemplary government.

The prophet proposed a novel civilization through the miracle of Book, Wisdom, and Ethics along with his politics, President Rouhani underscored.

He noted that Iran's influence in the region is not due to its military and scientific strength and strategic position but owing to the impact of the Islamic Revolution that has won the hearts.

Iranians believe in a revolution in which the people fought for the sake of Islam, he said, adding today people in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Bahrain, Yemen feel fraternity with Iran because the Islamic revolution is based upon the way of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH).

President Rouhani reiterated that Iran's military advisers helped shoulder to shoulder with other nations against terrorism in the battlefields of Syria and Iraq, adding the Muslim brothers in Iraq, Syria and Lebanon have regarded freedom for humanity as their criterion.

