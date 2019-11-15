Iran, China to broaden scientific, cultural cooperation: Vice president

Speaking to reporters before leaving Beijing for Tehran, he said such cooperation along with the number of Iranian university students in China should be increased.

During the visit, "we signed various agreements with Chinese private sector and one memorandum of understanding with Chinese ministry of science" to broaden scientific cooperation between the two countries, he said.

Iranian companies should find proper investors and also establish suitable export bases in China, he said.

Addressing a gathering of scientific community of the Iranians residing in China late on Thursday, he added that China has an eastern attitude towards modern and startup technologies, as its thoughts are totally different from those of others.

Noting that the path to sustainable development goes through the acquisition of internal capabilities and deployment of elite and young forces, Sattari said that although natural wealth may create welfare for a society, but it will never lead to development, as it is an endogenous issue which should be undertaken by every country's youth.

Sattari visited China at the head of a delegation comprising representatives of 70 knowledge-based companies at the invitation of the country's science minister.

