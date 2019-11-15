Iran's envoy slams so-called advocates of human rights

Lashing out at Canada which was of the sponsors of the anti-Iran resolution, he said how can a supporter of apartheid in Palestine pose itself as a human rights defender in Iran?

Full text of the statement is as follows:

In the name of God, the Compassionate, the Merciful"

Mr. Chairman,

"This session is simply another occasion in which the subject of human rights is being exploited, by the countries which cannot care less about it. This is simply another episode of a pattern that further exposes dishonesty and hypocrisy on the part of certain players with the darkest human rights records.

"One may suggest that the genocide of the First Nations in Canada is something of the past and let bygones be bygones. However, observing among other things, the current despair of the indigenous people in particular indigenous women in Canada or the ongoing unconditional support of Canada to the Israeli apartheid in Palestine do not let the bygones be bygones. How does Canada reconcile its contradictory behaviors? It cannot go both ways. How can a supporter of apartheid in Palestine pose itself as a human rights defender in Iran? It only exposes a typical case of hypocrisy. The fact is that behind nice gestures, little have changed. No amount of gentle double talks may conceal the racism, inconsistency and hypocrisy that is so deeply rooted in Canada’s political system.

"Iran has expressed its willingness, time and again, for a meaningful dialogue on human rights with all interested parties. These honest proposals were largely fell on deaf ears. Instead, we continue to face intimidation and coercion. Trust and dialogue cannot be built on the basis of lies, intimidation and hypocrisy. However, the outcry over the situation of human rights in Iran in general, and the above-mentioned resolution in particular, essentially bear all these trademarks.

"Meanwhile, it should sound alarming that the faulty assumption which holds that “coercion” works, continues making its way into the United Nations’ human rights mechanisms. This is the exact conviction behind draft resolution L.27 that the Committee is going to act upon. This is the mindset that views human rights as just another means to ensure submission. Main proponents of the resolution L.27 stood time and again in the history against other nations; however, their battles were never for the promotion of democracy or the protection of human rights. Rather they went to wars to secure their unhindered access to other nations' territories and resources; they waged cruel wars around the world to make other nations succumb and relinquish their dreams for democracy and human rights.

"The Iranians’ quest for human rights and longing for democracy too has consistently been assaulted by precisely the chief proponents of the resolution; those who have conveniently and repeatedly weaponized the human rights issue against Iranians.

"It should be expressive enough that my people, especially the most vulnerable among them, are currently struggling with the full-fledged economic terrorism that is waged by the major campaigner--and indeed arm-twister--for the resolution L.27, namely, the Government of the United States, which deliberately targets civilians and violates their basic human rights. As such, nothing will appear more farcical than observing those who have orchestrated this genocidal economic war against civilians in Iran shed crocodile tears for their human rights; those who are cowardly inflict pain and death on the patients, children, the poor and the refugees.

"Notwithstanding the above, Iranians never give up their craving for democracy and human rights. These values have proven to be indispensable for upholding our legitimacy and ensuring our national security. In fact, within a few months Iranians will once again exercise their right to democratically decide their future by casting votes in the 11th national Parliamentary election. The Government also remains steadfast in staying true to its promise to the people for the further protection and promotion of human rights. The continued implementation of the provisions of the Charter of Citizen Rights introduced by President Rouhani to ensure the enhanced promotion of human rights in the country the reform of the law on narcotic drugs that has substantially decreased the overall number of death penalty sentences; and the adoption of a law granting citizenship to children born to Iranian mothers with foreign spouses, are but a few recent and noticeable examples that reflect such commitment.

"Just last Friday, 8 November, Iran presented its national report for the third cycle of the UPR in Geneva. Overwhelming majority of more than one hundred countries that interacted with the Iranian delegation, recognized and welcomed the outstanding human rights achievements in the country. Unlike the proponents of the resolution, Iran continues to call for dialogue and mutual respect and understanding. Unlike them, Iran unambiguously advocates for multilateralism and international law. We have extended our hands to cooperate with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights. Several thematic Special Rapporteurs are finalizing their plans to visit Iran.

"However, we continue to view this resolution as a purely politicized and counter-productive move. It has no bearing on the actual cause of human rights. No amount of smear campaign or pressure and intimidation campaign to collect vote for this resolution would change the obvious fact that this text has nothing to do with the cause of the human rights.

"In view of the above, I earnestly call on all delegations to deny the proponents of double standards, intimidation and coercion another opportunity to abuse human rights.

I thank you."

