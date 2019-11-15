Islamic Jahad Movement appreciates Iran for supporting Palestine

"We are thankful for the Resistance Movement and Iran on top for supporting Palestinian resistance movement," he said.

He further noted that the Palestinian forces created a new epic during 'Dawn Scream' operations which will be registered in the history of the Palestinian nation.

Al-Quds battalions are operating based on complete military mechanism and they are listening to the Islamic Jihad movement, he said.

Assassination of Commander Bahaa Abu Alata only promoted power and strength of the resistance forces and commander of the Al-Quds battalions are always monitoring the situation in West Bank, Gaza Strip and Occupied Palestine, he said.

