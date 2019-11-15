China best country for Iranian students to continue study: Sattari

Addressing a gathering of scientific community of the Iranians residing in China late on Thursday, he added that China has an eastern attitude towards modern and startup technologies, as its thoughts are totally different from those of others.

Noting that the path to sustainable development goes through the acquisition of internal capabilities and deployment of elite and young forces, Sattari said that although natural wealth may create welfare for a society but it will never lead to development, as it is an endogenous issue which should be undertake by every country's youth.

"The US has lost hegemony in the world and the Asian states are overtaking the West whose infrastructures are getting weaker by using modern technologies and creative and young manpower," he said.

Describing Asian states as economic powers of world's future, he said that while the number of articles released in the US and the West are decreasing, the figure has increased by 11 percent in China and Asian states.

Hailing Iran-China memoranda of understanding, Sattari said that the number of Iranian scholarship students in China and the number of collaborative projects with China will increase next year.

Sattari is visiting China at the head of a delegation comprising representatives of 70 knowledge-based companies at the invitation of the country's science minister.

