Fighting corruption tops Iran-China relations: Official

In a meeting with Hamedan governor general late on Thursday, he added, "Iran is our old friend and presence in the historic city of Hamedan is a valuable opportunity for us."

Chinese delegation comprising six members are in Iran to pursue the implementation of memoranda of understanding signed earlier, he said, noting that Hamedan is one of the points which can have good achievements for China.

"No doubt we can take positive steps in line with eliminating corruption by exchanging views and experience," he said.

The Chinese delegation visited Hamedan to open up a new chapter in mutual cooperation and interaction with the province in the cultural, social and economic spheres.

