Iran-China ties growing in all fields: Envoy

Addressing a meeting between Iranian scientific community residing in China and the visiting Iranian Vice President for Scientific and Technological Affairs Sourena Sattari late on Wednesday, Keshavarz-Zadeh said that major section of the problems facing bilateral ties are due to US oppressive sanctions, but Tehran ties with Beijing are improving on a daily basis.

Elsewhere in his speech, he added Sattari's visit to China at the head of a delegation comprising representatives of 70 knowledge-based companies signifies the need for reinforcing scientific and technological relations between the two states.

Referring to vice president's meeting with the Chinese science and technology minister, Keshavarz-Zadeh said that during the visit, a memorandum of understanding was signed with Chinese Science Ministry, which will prepare the ground for boosting scientific collaboration between the two states.

Way of Chinese companies' treatment with their Iranian counterparts has created the hope among the Iranian firms that they will have broad ties with Chinese firms, he said.

