Leader pardons 32 security convicts

On the auspicious occasion of birth anniversary of the Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and the sixth Imam of Shia, the supreme leader on Thursday agreed to request of the Judiciary chief to pardon, commute prison terms of 3,552 convicted persons.

Out of the figure, some 32 persons with security conviction (including a number of media or university students) in a separate letter were requested by Judiciary for pardon, reducing or converting the punishment into other terms won approval of the supreme leader.

This is the first time that in such occasion security convicts are pardoned or commute their prison terms.

