Tehran, Nov 14, IRNA – Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has pardoned or commuted the sentences of 3,552 Iranian convicts on the eve of the auspicious occasion of the birth anniversary of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar As-Sadiq (AS), the sixth Imam of Shia Muslims.

