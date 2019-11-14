Iran VP: Gov't made great infrastructural achievements despite US sanctions

Jahangiri made the remarks at inauguration ceremony on a hospital in Miandoab in this northwestern Iranian province of West Azarbaijan.

At his remarks, Jahangiri appreciated inauguration of over 10 phases of South Pars Gas Field in the Persian Gulf region, south Iran.

South Pars, known as North Dome in Qatar, is the world’s largest gas field with an area of 9,700 square kilometers which is shared between Iran and the Persian Gulf Arab state.

Although the US is determined to take anti-Iran measures more, it is has been subject to condemnation of the International Community, he said in reference to violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 by the US Administration.

Further, he appreciated services of the national directors for successful running the state affairs despite the US sanctions.

In the meantime, Jahangiri said that the issue of security is very important, because he said, the economic development will only be available under the blessing of national security.

First vice-president arrived in West Azarbaijan province on Wednesday to open several economic development projects.

