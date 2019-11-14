Rouhani says US stirs up tension and conflicts in Mideast

President Rouhani made the remarks in the inaugural speech to the 33rd International Islamic Unity Conference opened in the Iranian capital this morning with participation of 350 world elites and figures from 93 countries.

Today, everyone in both region and the Muslim World have seen nothing from the world arrogance and the US, other than tension, massacre, bloodshed and conflict, the president said in his address to the conference.

Talking of the theme of the 33rd Islamic conference, Rouhani said that the International Conference will focus on the issue of Palestine and the holy Quds which are the main cause of the World of Islam.

Elites and scholars will not let the issue of Palestine be forgotten, President Rouhani stressed.

(updating)

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish