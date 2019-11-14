Int'l Islamic Unity Conference opens in Tehran

Secretary-General of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought Ayatollah Mohsen Araki and 250 Sunni clerics of Iran are present in the international conference.

The International Islamic Unity Conference is planned to mainly focus on unity of the Muslim Ummah to defend al-Aqsa Mosque.

Ayatollah Araki has already said that the International Conference will prove that the sanctions are ineffective and cannot isolate Islamic Republic of Iran.

On the sidelines of the four-day international Islamic conference, foreign guests will meet the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

