Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov 14

** IRAN NEWS
- Tehran keen to share scientific successes with world
- Paris after finding formula to eliminate Iran sanctions
- Rouhani hails Iranian people for standing up to US pressure
** IRAN DAILY
- Iran blasts Israeli "state terrorism"
- Air pollution shutters schools in Iran's capital
- China: US 'wrong behavior' root cause of crisis over Iran nuclear deal
** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL
- Iranian films line up to compete in Estonia
- Iranian athlete bags gold at World Para Championships
- Protests in Lebanon flare, one killed
**TEHRAN TIMES
- In absence of JCPOA benefits others will lose too
- Steel exports by Iran's major producers up 8% in 7 months on year
- Honest taxi driver returns €70,000 to Polish couple
** FINANCIAL TRIBUNE
- Scheme boosts recapitalization for manufacturing companies
- With over 1m tons, KSC ranks first in steel exports
- Global trade may contract
