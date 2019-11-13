Iran, China to boost scientific exchanges

Sattari who is currently in China at the invitation of Chinese science minister told reporters that he will hold talks with Chinese officials, including science minister in Beijing.

Following effective presence of over 70 Iranian companies in Schengen International Advanced Technologies Exhibition, relevant issues will be discussed with the Chinese officials, Sattari said.

He also hoped that mutual cooperation will start in other arenas in addition to the deals signed by the two countries to help promote scientific and technological collaboration.

Noting that new memoranda of understanding will be signed during the visit, he added, "I think good things will happen in the field in future."

Sattari arrived in Beijing at the head of a high-ranking scientific and technological and knowledge-based delegation at the invitation of the country's science minister to help promote cooperation between the two countries' knowledge-based companies.

