Muslim students stress role of young generation in uniting Islamic world

The assembly themed 'Unity of the Ummah in Defense of the Al-Aqsa Mosque' took place in the capital city of Tehran on Wednesday on the occasion of the Islamic Unity Week.

A Scottish student at Al-Mustafa International University in Iran, Zainab kirsteen James said that being a university student is a perfect time to share ideas and generate feasible strategies on unity.

She added that the Islamic Ummah is very big and Muslims can exchange views for settling the problems well.

Regarding the Hormuz Peace Endeavor, the student stated that the initiative could guarantee regional peace as stability is of paramount importance for the region.

A Nigerian student at the University of Islamic Denominations in Iran, Muhammad Kabir Sulaiman said that most university students are young so they could transfer their knowledge particularly those related to Islamic unity to the next generations.

Holding the Assembly brings us together to reach multilateral understanding and could increase the Islamic Unity in confronting the enemies, he noted.

Pointing out that no country can resolve another states' dispute until it cooperates, he underscored Muslim countries enjoy many commonalities that could lead to unifying them to settle the challenges.

An Indian student at Tehran University of Medical Sciences, Syeda Qurat-ul-Ain Rizvi stated that being a student is synonymous with making a difference.

When the students are invited to the meeting, they realize they are responsible for their future, she added.

Holding the Assemble is significant at this time, she said adding the foes are focusing on Islam to create differences among varied sects.

Muslim students should depict they are united through face to face or online meetings with people of Islamic countries, she underlined.

The assembly aimed at reviewing the current status of Muslim students and providing solutions for strengthening solidarity among them.

Some 120 university students from 27 world countries participated in the assembly.

The Islamic Unity Week refers to an occasion that takes place in Iran every year both by Sunni and Shia Muslims. The ceremony is held between 2 dates of the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that one of the dates is narrated by the Sunni community and the other narrated by Shia Muslims.

Interview by Tohid Mahmoudpour

