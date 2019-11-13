Iran signs MoU with Belarusian Judicial Investigation Committee

Abbas Masjedi Arani, head of the Forensic Medicine Organization, met Wednesday with Belarus Judicial Investigations Committee's Chairman Andrei Schwed during a visit to Belarus.

During the meeting, the two sides expressed interest in exchanging experts and holding joint courses while discussing the latest medical achievements of the two countries in the field of crime detection.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the two countries on forensic medicine and criminal investigations as well as the development of frameworks for cooperation between the two institutions were other plans of the Iranian delegation in Belarus today.

The Iranian delegation also visited the committee to get acquainted with the technical facilities and equipment of the committee, including chemical laboratories, specialized narcotics laboratories, and identification laboratories.

The Belarus Judicial Investigations Committee has been operating directly under the President of Belarus since 2013 and is responsible for conducting criminal investigations and forensic affairs.

