Ample atmosphere for interfaith dialogue in Iran

Arash Aqaei stated on Wednesday at the Interfaith Dialogue Summit and the introduction of the selected individuals of the Fifth International Conference on Razavi Dialogue and Debate at the Ardebil Safavi Research Institute that the Iranian Jewish community has actively participated in all religious-based dialogue conferences.

Referring to the presence of a representative of the Jews in interfaith dialogue conferences and in the Razavi debate gathering, presentation of articles and delivering a speech at these meetings, referred to the abandoning isolation as a positive effect of religious dialogue, especially for religious minorities.

Aqaei also stated that as religious dialogue is broadened, social capital in society will increase and peace between the followers of religions will be established through dialogue.

The representative of the Iranian Jewish Association also mentioned religious opinions on important social and global issues from by religious scholars, among the effects of the interfaith dialogue, adding that without the direct religions' stance on the important issues of human social life by the scholars of one religion, prevents bias and mistakes in understanding.

9455**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish