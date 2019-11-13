Iran-Syria talks focus on expanding economic cooperation

The two sides underscored the importance of investing in the private sector to increase trade exchanges and expand economic cooperation between Iran and Syria.

The Syrian prime minister underlined that Damascus and Tehran have enhanced relations in all fields today, especially at political and economic levels, through bilateral meetings and the formation of joint committees to pursue signed agreements.

The Syrian prime minister also announced the government's efforts to make good use of domestic resources and formulate a strategic plan to improve the economic situation in Syria in the future.

Zulnouri also termed the deepening of the two nations' historic ties on joint efforts between Iran and Syria to counter terrorism, noting that these efforts would continue after Syria's complete victory in the war on terror.

The head of the National Security and Foreign Policy Commission also noted Iran's desire to transfer valuable expertise to Syria in rebuilding the country, particularly in the fields of energy, agriculture, infrastructure development, road construction, and strategic industries.

The meeting was also attended by representatives of the Syrian parliament and Javad Torkabadi, the ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Damascus.

