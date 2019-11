Happy Days is a play in two acts, written by Samuel Beckett. It is viewed positively by critics.

Winnie, buried to her waist, follows her daily routine and prattles to her husband, Willie, who is largely hidden and taciturn. Her frequent refrain is "Oh this is a happy day."

The play is supposed to be screened in English.

Elnaz Yaghobi and Soroush Hashemi play role in 'Happy Days'.

9376**1430

