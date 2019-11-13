Iran, Sweden call for peaceful solution to Yemen's war

Khaji met and held talks with Swedish Special Envoy to Middle East and North Africa (MENA) Peter Semneby in Tehran on Wednesday.

“An end to conflict, lifting of the siege and start of Yemeni-Yemeni talks are necessary for reaching an inclusive political solution in that country and Iran welcomes all cooperation with Sweden in this regard,” Khaji said.

He criticized Saudi Arabia for obstructing the implementation of Stockholm agreement and expressed the hope that the agreement is revived and completely put into force.

“Sweden supports complete implementation of this agreement and UN efforts to reach a political solution in Yemen,” said Semneby, stressing that Sweden and Iran need to cooperate to end the war in Yemen.

9218**1430

Follow us on Twitter@IrnaEnglish