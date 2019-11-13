Iran-China ties pave way for associations' cooperation

Speaking in a meeting with the Iranian Chamber of Commerce in the North China region of Beijing, Khansari said his trip is aimed at reviewing ways for developing relations.

Elaborating on the Tehran chamber's capabilities with over 20,000 members in all fields and industries, he described extensive cooperation capacities with China trade institutions and the Iranian Chamber of Commerce in the North China region of Beijing.

Meanwhile, Head of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce in the North China region of Beijing Hassan Tavana presented a report of the process of creating the commercial association.

He referred to the familiarity with Chinese culture and language, understanding of Chinese trade and commerce laws, and economic developments in China, as well as close ties with Chinese business associations, various industries, and manufacturers as characteristics of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce in China.

He added that the Beijing chamber is ready for maintaining cooperation with the Tehran Chamber in the framework of a framework.

