UN urges US to abide by ICJ order to lift sanctions on Iran

“We encourage all the UN member states to respect and implement decisions by the ICJ,” said Deputy Spokesman for the Secretary-General Farhan Haq on Tuesday in response to a question posed by IRNA about the death of several Iranian children, who were suffering from EB, as a result of US coercive economic measures.

Earlier, Hojjatoleslam Seyed Hamid Reza Hashemi Golayegani, head of an Iranian NGO that helps EB patients, criticized that reimposed economic sanctions by the US hampering the delivery of necessary medicine for patients with Epidermolysis bullosa (EB).

Medicine supply and bandage are the main necessities of such patients in Iran that are hard to come by since the reimposition of US sanctions on Iran in May 2018, he said in a press conference in Tehran some weeks ago.

He added that the EB House in Iran has had correspondence with international organizations in this regard.

“For example, an A4 size bandage for EB patients costs up to 2 million tomans ($166) for each patient. It can’t be bought in the black market either. Such bandage is made by many countries but the best ones are made in Sweden,” he told the press.

Mölnlycke Health Care is a Swedish medical device company headquartered in Gothenburg that manufactures and sells wound care and single-use surgical and wound care products that are used to help treat EB patients.

It’s estimated that up to 1,200 EB patients live in Iran.

The US withdrew from the Iran nuclear deal in May 2018 and reimposed coercive economic measures against the country.

On 3 October 2018, the International Court of Justice, the United Nations' highest court, issued an interim order to the United States "to lift sanctions linked to humanitarian goods and civil aviation imposed against Iran."

