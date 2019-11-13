Muslim World Students Assembly opens in Iran

Some 120 university students from 27 world countries have participated in the assembly.



The Secretary-general of the World Forum for Proximity of Islamic Schools of Thought, Ayatollah Mohsen Araki attended the commission of the students at the event.



The assembly aims at reviewing the current status of Muslim students and providing solutions for strengthening solidarity among them.



Visiting Jamaran Museum and Husseinieh, the US espionage den, and a number of scientific research sites to deepen ties among Iranian and international students are also on the agenda of the event.



The Islamic Unity Week refers to an occasion that takes place in Iran every year both by Sunni and Shia Muslims. The ceremony is held between 2 dates of the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) that one of the dates is narrated by the Sunni community and the other narrated by Shia Muslims.



