Volume of Iran's exports to Oman hits $728m

Speaking with the Omani ambassador, Zarrabi said that the economic interactions between Iran-Oman joint chambers are expected to increase.

He added that based on the trade road map between Iran and Oman, visa for Iranian businessmen is being issued with more speed at a much lower cost.

Accordingly, the direct shipping line between Iran-Oman ports and direct flights between some of the Iranian and Omani cities have been launched, he said.

He went on to say that Iran's imports from Oman has also reached $433 million resulting in increasing of trade volume to $1.1b.

Thanks to its good political relations with various countries, having free trade agreement with them and its membership in World Trade Organization, Oman can be a good target for exporting Iranian products to various markets in the world, Zarrabi noted.

He reiterated that the best way for entering into Oman's market is to attend eight exhibitions which have been established through Omani government's efforts.

