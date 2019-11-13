Iranian women attend weightlifting tournament in Turkey

It was in 2017 that the Iranian Weightlifting Federation announced officially that female athletes are allowed to compete in the world contests. After two years from the announcement, the Iranian women made history at the IWF World Championships in September, 2019.

The participants at the Turkish tournament will compete to gain qualification for the Tokyo 2020.

The tournament is held in commemoration of Turkish weightlifting champion, Naim Suleymanoglu.

