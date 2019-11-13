Iran spares no efforts for inter-region dialogue

Speaking to reporters with regard to an Emirati official's call for de-escalation and resolving the disputes through negotiations, Mousavi said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always stressed the importance of holding political talks as only solution to regional issues.

Iran has put forward proposals to set up Regional Forum for Dialogue, sign non-aggression treaty and the initiative of Hormuz Peace Endeavor (HOPE) presented by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani in the 74th UN General Assembly last September in line with the policy of bolstering friendship among the regional states, he added.

Referring to presentation of HOPE initiative to leaders of the Persian Gulf coastal states and Iraq, Mousavi said the initiative emphasizes joint security between Iran and neighboring countries based on common principles such as preventing threats, solving crises peacefully, respecting sovereignty of the states and non-interference in internal affairs of other countries.

Iran believes that this process will both pave the way for respecting differences and the common interests of all regional countries, he noted.

Iran hopes that the regional countries will take major, serious and practical steps to uproot regional disputes and come together on the initiative of Hormuz Peace Endeavor to initiate comprehensive talks in the region.

