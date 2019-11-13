Pakistan decides to import tomatoes from Iran

Tomato prices in the region have shot up due to heavy rains last month.

According to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics the average maximum national price of tomatoes is Rupees 180 (1 PKR=690 Iranian Rials) per kg, though it is selling at as high as Rs300 per kg in several parts of the country.

“We will consider allowing import of tomatoes from Iran,” Ministry of National Food Security (MNFS) Secretary Muhammad Hashim Popalzai told media.

He said that some importers are coming to meet him in this regard. “We will think over it and make a decision in the meeting,” Popalzai added.

Meanwhile Waheed Ahmed, former chairman and founder of Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Exporters, Importers and Merchant Association (PFVA) has said that Pakistan has to import tomato from Iran, as the vegetable could reach the local market within four days from there.

It is estimated that new crop of tomatoes and onion will reach the market in the next two to three weeks from southern Sindh province. In the meanwhile, imports from Iran will help fill the gap to some extent.

Currently, there is only 5.5 per cent income tax on import of tomatoes while there is no customs or sales tax on it.

